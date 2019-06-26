Fed may want to respond to uncertainty with stimulus: Daly

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie//File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - There may be an argument for the Federal Reserve to provide more stimulus to counteract weak inflation pressures and uncertainty over U.S. trade policy, a central bank policymaker said on Wednesday.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said at an event in New York that the next several weeks will be crucial at providing more clarity on whether the central bank needs to take out insurance in the form of a rate cut to stave off an economic downturn.

“This is a challenging time,” said Daly. “Risk management is on my mind,” she said.