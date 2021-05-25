Fed 'talking about talking about' tapering bond buying -Daly

FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly reacts at the Los Angeles World Affairs Council Town Hall, Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are “talking about talking about” reducing their support for the economy, but for now policy is in a “very good place,” San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Tuesday.

“We haven’t seen substantial further progress just yet,” Daly said in an interview on CNBC, referring to the bar the Fed has set before it would begin to taper its $120 billion a month in asset purchases that is helping support the economy. “It’s too early to say the job is done.”