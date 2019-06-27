Fed's Daly says it's too early to say rate cut is needed: Bloomberg TV interview

FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank chief of research Mary Daly stands near the podium before a speech at the CFA Society in San Francisco, California, U.S. July 10 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Friday it was too early to say the U.S. central bank should cut rates, much less by how much rates should be cut.

“It’s too early from my perspective to know whether we should use the tool at all and what magnitude of the tool we should apply,” Daly told Bloomberg Television, adding that incoming data would drive her view of what the Fed should do at its next meeting in July.

Forecasts released last week from the U.S. central bank show Fed policymakers are about evenly split over whether they should lower interest rates at all this year, let alone as soon as July, when they next meet to set policy.

By contrast, financial markets are all in on a rate cut next month, with a quarter-point rate cut seen as a bit more than twice as likely as a half-point rate cut, based on the prices of short-term interest-rate futures traded at CME Group Inc.

Daly said she sees such market bets as at least in part a view on how the economy is shaping up, and for her at least, a few more weeks of data are critical.

“If the data come in and show significant weakening, that would call for different actions than if the data come in and say that we’re just getting headwinds or we’re slowing,” Daly said.