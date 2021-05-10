Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Fed's Daly says we are in 'transition,' no taper talk yet

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly reacts at the Los Angeles World Affairs Council Town Hall, Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

(Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Monday said she remains encouraged about the economic trajectory despite a report Friday showing fewer-than-expected job gains last month, adding the economy is a state of “transition” and still needs plenty of monetary policy support.

“We are a long way from normalization,” Daly told Yahoo Finance. Asked if the Fed should start thinking about reducing its $120 billion a month in bond purchases, she said, “not yet.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Franklin Paul

