Fed's Daly sees no case for rate hike this year: WSJ interview

FILE PHOTO: Mary Daly, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, poses after giving a speech on the U.S. economic outlook, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, U.S., November 12 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir.Ê

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve probably will not need to raise U.S. interest rates this year, given a slowdown in economic growth and muted inflation, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Friday.

“If the economy evolves as I just said I expect it to — 2 percent growth, 1.9 percent inflation, no sense that (price pressures are) going up, no sense that we have any acceleration — then I think the case for a rate increase isn’t there” this year, Daly said, according to the paper.

