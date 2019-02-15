Fed's Daly sees no case for rate hike this year: WSJ interview

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve probably will not need to raise U.S. interest rates this year, given a slowdown in economic growth and muted inflation, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Friday.
“If the economy evolves as I just said I expect it to — 2 percent growth, 1.9 percent inflation, no sense that (price pressures are) going up, no sense that we have any acceleration — then I think the case for a rate increase isn’t there” this year, Daly said, according to the paper.
