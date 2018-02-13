Americans' debt level rises in fourth quarter

(Reuters) - Americans’ debt level rose during the fourth quarter, driven by an increase in mortgage loans, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York report published on Tuesday.

Total U.S. household debt was $13.15 trillion in the three months to December, up $193 billion from the prior three months. Debt levels were $402 billion higher than during the fourth quarter of 2016.

The proportion of overall debt that was 90 days delinquent or more fell slightly to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent.