Fed's Powell: China's approach to digital currency would not work here

(Reuters) - The approach China is taking in launching a central bank digital currency would not be a good fit for the United States, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, repeating his view that he is much more concerned with getting the approach right than he is with being first.

“The currency that is being used in China is not one that would work here,” Powell said during a news conference following the conclusion of the Fed’s two day policy meeting. “It’s one that really allows the government to see every payment for which it is used in real time.”