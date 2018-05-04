FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 4, 2018 / 6:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fed's Dudley sees U.S. economy on solid path, inflation near Fed's goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Friday the U.S. economy is on a solid footing with inflation closing in on the central bank’s 2-percent goal, though he was not yet ready to “declare victory” on inflation.

FILE PHOTO: William C. Dudley, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, attends a conference about trade and globalization at the central bank of Brazil headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

“The U.S. economic outlook looks pretty good,” he said at an event “The Financial Tumult of Our Times” sponsored by Bloomberg News, even in the wake of a weaker-than-forecast data on U.S. job and wage growth in April released by the Labor Department earlier Friday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.