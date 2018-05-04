Fed's Dudley sees U.S. economy on solid path, inflation near Fed's goal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Friday the U.S. economy is on a solid footing with inflation closing in on the central bank’s 2-percent goal, though he was not yet ready to “declare victory” on inflation.
“The U.S. economic outlook looks pretty good,” he said at an event “The Financial Tumult of Our Times” sponsored by Bloomberg News, even in the wake of a weaker-than-forecast data on U.S. job and wage growth in April released by the Labor Department earlier Friday.
