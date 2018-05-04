Fed's Dudley sees U.S. economy on solid path, inflation near Fed's goal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Friday the U.S. economy is on a solid footing with inflation closing in on the central bank’s 2-percent goal, though he was not yet ready to “declare victory” on inflation.

FILE PHOTO: William C. Dudley, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, attends a conference about trade and globalization at the central bank of Brazil headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

“The U.S. economic outlook looks pretty good,” he said at an event “The Financial Tumult of Our Times” sponsored by Bloomberg News, even in the wake of a weaker-than-forecast data on U.S. job and wage growth in April released by the Labor Department earlier Friday.