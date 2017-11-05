FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY Fed's Dudley may announce retirement this week: CNBC
#Business News
November 5, 2017 / 4:44 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

NY Fed's Dudley may announce retirement this week: CNBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley, who oversaw the Fed’s accumulation of trillions of dollars of assets in response to the 2007-2009 financial crisis, will likely announce his retirement this week, CNBC reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with his plans.

FILE PHOTO - William C. Dudley, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York speaks during a panel discussion at The Bank of England in London, Britain, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

A search committee has already been formed to find his replacement, the report said. CNBC said he is expected to step down in the spring or summer of next year once that replacement is named. (cnb.cx/2zig6wp)

The New York Fed declined to comment to Reuters.

Dudley took office in January 2009 and his term ends in early 2019.

Dudley is an influential voice on policy. The head of the New York Fed also serves as a vice chair and permanent voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

Presidents of the Fed’s 12 reserve banks are appointed by the private boards that oversee them, not appointed by the president.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump tapped Fed Governor Jerome Powell to become head of the U.S. central bank, breaking with precedent by denying Janet Yellen a second term.

Reporting by Howard Schneider in Washington and Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
