Fed's Evans says bond yield rise reflects expectations for rebound

(Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday said he sees the recent rapid rise in bond yields - which some analysts have suggested could raise alarm bells for the U.S. central bank -- as mostly reflecting improvements in the economy.

“The outlook is on a positive trajectory and I think the markets are pricing that in,” Evans told reporters on a call following a talk at the CFA Society Chicago, adding that yields are still below the pre-pandemic 1.75%, and are being held down in part by global demand for safe assets.