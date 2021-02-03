Fed's Evans, on fiscal support, says more is better

FILE PHOTO: Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans speaks during the Global Interdependence Center Members Delegation Event in Mexico City, Mexico, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

(Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday voiced support for the Biden administration’s proposed $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package, saying he would rather risk a package that is too big than a smaller package that would mean a slower path to recovery.

“If it’s too much, I think we can live with that - if it’s too little, it’s going to be extremely bad for so many people,” Evans said. “I think doing more is better than doing less in the current situation.”