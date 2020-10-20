Fed's Evans says recovery could stall without more fiscal stimulus

FILE PHOTO: Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans looks on during the Global Interdependence Center Members Delegation Event in Mexico City, Mexico, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

(Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Tuesday he is “reasonably confident” the U.S. economic recovery will maintain momentum into next year, but without more fiscal stimulus the recovery could stall and more job losses could become permanent.

“I am worried about the lack of fiscal support,” Evans said at a virtual event hosted by the Detroit Economic Club, adding that the prospect of no new relief “really makes me nervous” particularly because it could mean state and local governments would need to cut more jobs.