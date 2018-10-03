Fed's Evans says comfortable with a December rate hike

LONDON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymaker Charles Evans said on Wednesday he was comfortable with expectations in financial markets that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates again in December.

FILE PHOTO: Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans visits the online music retailer Sweetwater, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, U.S. September 14 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

“I am quite comfortable with that, yes,” he said when asked about a December rate hike in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Evans said getting U.S. interest rates up to “a slightly restrictive setting” of 3.0 or 3.25 percent would be consistent with the strong U.S. economy and its inflation rate.