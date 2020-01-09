I'd need to see U.S. growth slow down to support rate cut: Fed's Evans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Thursday it would take the U.S. economy slowing down more than expected for him to support a change to the current level of interest rates.

“If something were to happen that caused the economy to slow down and perhaps do worse than that then that would call for some type of response on the downward fashion. But I’m not expecting that,” Evans told reporters following an event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “I see the fundamentals as pretty good.”

Evans supported all three rate cuts the U.S. central bank implemented last year.