FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 3, 2018 / 12:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fed can hold rates 'relatively indefinitely' when mildly restrictive: Evans

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates could plateau for a while once they have risen to a level we they become mildly restrictive for the economy, Federal Reserve policy maker Charles Evans said on Wednesday.

“We can increase (rates) to a setting of the funds rate that’s modestly restrictive and then we can hold there relatively indefinitely until we see the economy, the economic outlook, adjust,” Evans, who heads the Chicago Fed, told reporters after an OMFIF think tank event in London.

He added that the likely path higher for U.S. rates seemed “about as clear as you could write up,” at present.

Reporting by Marc Jones and Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.