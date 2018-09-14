FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 2:40 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Fed's Evans sees one or two more rate hikes this year

1 Min Read

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said on Friday that two further interest-rate hikes this year by the U.S. central bank would not be surprising, given the strength of the economy.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks during a meeting in Madrid, Spain, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

“I still think that certainly three to four total increases for this year are reasonable and the data have been strong,” Evans told reporters after a speech here. “I will not be surprised if it’s four increases this year. I do still believe that a gradual increase in interest rates is appropriate.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
