Fed's Evans sees three U.S. rate hikes in 2019

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (Reuters) - A Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday he expects three interest-rate rises this year assuming the U.S. economy remains reasonably strong, adding it was a “very good time” to watch how political developments play out.

“Three rate increases would be the short answer to your question,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters. But “I think that timing is not at all important...whether we get there by the end of 2019 or the end of 2020,” he added.

He said the three-hike forecast was made in December and he stood by it.