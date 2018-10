FILE PHOTO: Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans visits the online music retailer Sweetwater, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, U.S., September 14 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

(Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Monday did not touch on monetary policy or the U.S. economic outlook in prepared remarks to an annual summit on regional competitiveness in Chicago, in which he called for local leaders to expand work opportunities amid a tight labor market.