Fed's Evans repeats earlier speech, sees low inflation risk

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Friday said he does not foresee “an outsized risk of a breakout in inflation,” repeating comments from earlier in the week.

“As long as this picture continues, the FOMC can increase rates gradually while monitoring any rising inflationary pressures,” Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Graaskamp Center Spring Board Conference that were nearly identical to those he made on Tuesday in Chicago.