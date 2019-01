FILE PHOTO: Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans visits the online music retailer Sweetwater, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, U.S. September 14 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, repeated Thursday his view that the Fed has “good capacity to wait” before delivering what he expects will be three more rate hikes.

The comments came in remarks prepared for delivery to the Milwaukee Business Journal Economic Forecast lunch, and were very similar to those delivered Wednesday in Riverwoods, Ill.