Fed's Evans says economy 'screams out' for more fiscal help

FILE PHOTO: Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans speaks during the Global Interdependence Center Members Delegation Event in Mexico City, Mexico, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

(Reuters) - The U.S. central bank is already doing “quite a lot” to boost the economy and has little scope to do much more, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, calling again for more fiscal help from the U.S. Congress.

“This is a real economic downturn, it’s a public health safety crisis, and so that screams out for remedies other than monetary policy,” Evans said in an interview aired Tuesday on CNN International. “There are very useful arguments that much of the country could stand to have additional relief during the current increased virus spread and the risks that the economy faces.”