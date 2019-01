FILE PHOTO: Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans visits the online music retailer Sweetwater, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, U.S. September 14 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Thursday it was a good time for the U.S. central bank to pause in its campaign of interest rate hikes given the uncertainty in the economic outlook.

“My outlook is for continued growth above trend, decelerating to trend, but there’s uncertainty,” Evans told Bloomberg Television. “We’re just at a good point for sort of pausing. Let’s look at the layout of the land.”