Fed's Evans says U.S. economy strong, should move rates to neutral

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans visits the online music retailer Sweetwater, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, U.S. September 14 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Friday said the U.S. central bank is “in a good place” to continue making adjustments to bring short-term interest rates back up to a neutral setting.

With unemployment at 3.7 percent, the U.S. economy projected to grow 3.5 percent this year and a still above-trend 2.5 percent next year, and downside risks to inflation “not very great,” Evans said at the Fixed Income Forum Roundtable in Chicago, it “makes a lot of sense to at least get back to neutral and then see how we are doing.”

