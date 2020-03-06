Traders bet Fed will make another, bigger rate cut in mid-March

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

(Reuters) - Traders of futures contracts tied to the Federal Reserve’s policy rate were betting Friday on another, even bigger reduction to borrowing costs at the U.S. central bank’s mid-March meeting.

The Fed this week delivered an emergency half a percentage point rate cut to help shield the U.S. economy from the effects of the new coronavirus. Prices in rate futures show traders now see a 59% chance of a 0.75 percentage point rate cut coming by the March 17-18 meeting.