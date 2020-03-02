Traders bet on big Fed rate cuts as virus spreads

(Reuters) - The U.S. central bank will deliver a big dose of stimulus starting this month in a bid to protect the world’s biggest economy from the impact of the spread of the new coronavirus, based on the price of futures contracts tied to the Federal Reserve’s policy rate.

Traders now see a 100% chance of a half a percentage point rate cut at the Fed’s March meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch, which translates fed funds futures pricing into traders’ monetary policy expectations. Another half a percentage point of cuts are priced in by July.

That’s up from no chance of large cuts seen last week, and reflects rising global expectations that global central banks will need to take coordinated action to fend off the worst effects of a world economic slowdown as factories and schools close and public events are canceled in efforts to slow the virus’ spread.

The Fed delivered three quarter-point rate cuts last year, and policymakers had projected that with continued economic growth and low unemployment there would be no need for further adjustments unless the outlook changed materially.

Now such a material change appears likely, with the virus that originated in China gaining rapid ground in dozens of countries including the United States, and world stock markets sharply down last week.

On Friday Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would “act as appropriate” to support the economy, and early Monday Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he would “strive to stabilize” markets roiled by virus fears.

Finance ministers of big seven global economies will take coordinated action to cushion the world economy, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

After weekend reports of new cases of the flu-like disease from California to New York, and deaths connected to an outbreak near Seattle, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his call for the Fed to lower interest rates, tweeting that the central bank has been “slow to act” and should be more aggressive.

Trump’s comments did not mention the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.