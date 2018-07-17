FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 2:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Traders keep bets on Fed interest rate rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Traders of U.S. short-term interest-rate futures on Tuesday kept their bets the Federal Reserve will raise rates twice more this year after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell released Congressional testimony signaling his confidence in continued U.S. growth.

Traders continue to price in a Fed rate hike in September and better than even odds of a December rate hike, little changed from before the release of Powell’s testimony.

Reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

