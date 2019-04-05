Business News
April 5, 2019 / 1:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Traders keep bets on Fed rate cut by early next year

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures held on to earlier slight losses on Friday after a government report showed monthly jobs gains rebounded in March but wage gains slowed, giving traders little reason to reprice expectations for a rate cut in 2020.

Contracts tied to the Federal Reserve’s policy rate continue to price in a little less than a 50 percent chance of an interest rate cut by year’s end, and a little more than even odds for a rate cut early next year.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below