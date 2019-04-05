Traders keep bets on Fed rate cut by early next year

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures held on to earlier slight losses on Friday after a government report showed monthly jobs gains rebounded in March but wage gains slowed, giving traders little reason to reprice expectations for a rate cut in 2020.

Contracts tied to the Federal Reserve’s policy rate continue to price in a little less than a 50 percent chance of an interest rate cut by year’s end, and a little more than even odds for a rate cut early next year.