Traders keep bets on Fed rate cut by early next year

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures held on to earlier slight losses on Friday after a government report showed monthly jobs gains rebounded in March but wage gains slowed, giving traders little reason to reprice expectations for a rate cut in 2020.
Contracts tied to the Federal Reserve’s policy rate continue to price in a little less than a 50 percent chance of an interest rate cut by year’s end, and a little more than even odds for a rate cut early next year.
Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama