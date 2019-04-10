Traders keep bets on Fed rate cut later this year

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures pared gains made earlier on Wednesday after the publication of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s meeting from March showed most policymakers agreed the central bank should remain patient on monetary policy.
The change in price for contracts tied to the Fed’s policy rate was too small, however, to signal whether traders were rethinking their expectations that the Fed would likely cut U.S. interest rates by its December meeting.
Reporting by Ann Saphir, editing by G Crosse