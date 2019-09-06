Business News
September 6, 2019 / 12:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Traders keep bets on two more Fed interest rate cuts in 2019

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures on Friday pared earlier losses after a government report showed U.S. employers slowed hiring in August, leaving intact bets that the Federal Reserve will follow July’s interest-rate reduction with two more rate cuts this year.

Traders are pricing in a quarter-point decrease in the Fed’s policy rate target, to a range of 1.75% to 2%, at the Fed’s Sept. 17-18 meeting, with a second policy easing expected by year’s end, based on futures contracts traded at CME Group.

Reporting by Ann Saphir

