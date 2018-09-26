Traders keep bets on U.S. Fed's 2019 interest rate rises

(Reuters) - Traders of U.S. short-term interest-rate futures on Wednesday stuck with bets the Federal Reserve will raise rates once more this year and two times next year even after the central bank released forecasts flagging a slightly steeper rate hike path.

Contracts tied to the Fed’s policy rate that are traded at CME Group’s Chicago Board of Trade were little changed after the Fed ended its two-day meeting with a widely anticipated rate hike. The pricing continued to signal expectations for a Fed rate hike in December, and two further hikes in 2019. Fed forecasts released on Wednesday showed Fed policymakers themselves view three rate hikes as likely needed next year.