Traders trim bets on Fed rate cut later this year

(Reuters) - Traders of U.S. short-term interest rate futures began trimming bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates before the end of the year after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is comfortable with its current stance and sees no strong case to shift it.

Traders had earlier piled into more bets on a rate cut after the Fed wrapped up a two-day meeting leaving rates unchanged and flagging “muted” inflation. But as Powell spoke in a news conference following the meeting, they reversed course, pushing prices down in a signal they see the chance of a rate cut receding.

Traders are still banking on a Fed rate cut by as early as the Fed’s December meeting.

Powell said he expected inflation to rise back to 2 percent, saying that recent falling readings were likely to be transient. If that’s wrong and it stays persistently below 2 percent, he said, “we would be concerned and we would take it into account” in setting policy.

Pressed on whether that means the Fed would cut rates in response, Powell demurred.

“I can’t really be any more specific than what I’ve said,” he said.