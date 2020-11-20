Fed's George sees virus, fiscal fade as risks to U.S. outlook

(Reuters) - Over the next few years it’s likely the economy will grow, unemployment will fall, and inflation will be stable, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George said on Friday, but in the near-term there are two prominent risks to the outlook.

“We are seeing in the United States a pickup in the number of (coronavirus) cases, and you have to then think about, will that cause growth to moderate, how significant will that be in terms of pulling back on economic activity,” George said at an energy conference. In addition, she said, she thinks about “what segments of our economy might struggle in the absence of (fiscal support) or until we see that happen.”