(Reuters) - Kansas City Fed President Esther George, asked Thursday if rising fuel prices could create the false impression that inflation is rising, said she is watching wage trends more closely for signs of persistent inflation.

“You don’t dismiss it,” George said during a virtual discussion. “But it also is not something I think you will find the Fed reacting to immediately.”