(Reuters) - Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George said on Tuesday that uncertainty over U.S. trade policy could slow the economy, even if the current tariffs in and of themselves are too small to have a big impact.

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building pictured in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

George called trade policy a “significant” downside risk to her outlook for economic growth, even as tax cuts and other fiscal policy is an upside risk.