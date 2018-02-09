Fed's George says fiscal stimulus means rate hikes important

(Reuters) - The economic boost from a major tax overhaul signed into law by President Donald Trump is keeping pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Thursday.

Speaking in Wichita, Kansas, George said it was unclear how much the fiscal changes would boost the economy but that the stimulus would come as the U.S. labor market appears to be tight, raising the risks of inflation.

“Because of that, it is important that the [Fed] continues on its current path of policy normalization with gradual increases in the target federal funds rate,” George said, adding that it would be “reasonable” for the Fed to raise interest rates three times in 2018.