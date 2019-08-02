Business News
August 2, 2019 / 7:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fed's George says she would support adjusting policy if economy weakened

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George on Friday said she would support changes in the U.S. central bank’s interest rate policy if new data pointed to a weaker economy.

“There are certainly risks to the outlook,” George said in a statement regarding her decision to dissent on the Fed’s decision to lower interest rates on Wednesday. “Should incoming data point to a weakening economy, I would be prepared to adjust policy.”

Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

