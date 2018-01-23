FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 4:48 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Fed nominee Goodfriend: Current Fed policy "more or less" on right course

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board nominee Marvin Goodfriend said on Tuesday he felt current policy was “more or less” correct and should allow the central bank to hit its inflation target in a year or so.

Goodfriend, peppered by questions from Senate Banking Committee Democrats about his earlier warnings that low interest rates risked a breakout of inflation, said that he now feels the Fed “is more or less on the right path going forward....We should get to 2 percent (inflation) in a year or so.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
