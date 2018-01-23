Fed nominee Goodfriend: Current Fed policy "more or less" on right course

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board nominee Marvin Goodfriend said on Tuesday he felt current policy was “more or less” correct and should allow the central bank to hit its inflation target in a year or so.

Goodfriend, peppered by questions from Senate Banking Committee Democrats about his earlier warnings that low interest rates risked a breakout of inflation, said that he now feels the Fed “is more or less on the right path going forward....We should get to 2 percent (inflation) in a year or so.”