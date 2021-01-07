Fed's Harker says he doesn't expect to taper bond purchases until late 2021, early 2022

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is unlikely to pare back the pace of its bond purchases in the near future, and may not make changes until the end of 2021 or early 2022, Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said on Thursday.

Policymakers agreed in December to keep purchasing $120 billion a month in bonds to support the economy and markets could be disrupted if the Fed makes changes to its bond purchase program too soon, Harker said during a virtual event organized by the Philadelphia Business Journal.