Fed's Harker says trade tensions are weighing on U.S. businesses

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Trade tensions are part of an “umbrella of uncertainty” around policy that weighs on businesses and markets, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

“It’s not a healthy thing for the economy overall,” said Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia president Patrick Harker, referring to tariffs and trade barriers. “That said, we do want fair trade.”

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would ratchet up tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China, escalating the dispute marked by tit-for-tat duties between Washington and Beijing as ongoing talks were set to continue this week.