Fed's Harker says more fiscal help needed until vaccine arrives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has taken strong action to bolster the economy and more fiscal aid is needed to support low-income households and small businesses until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Wednesday.

“I’m in the camp of strongly encouraging the fiscal side to give greater stimulus to help us through this pandemic,” Harker said during a virtual discussion organized by the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, his alma matter.