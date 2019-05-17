Fed wants to make sure it has the best tools for the job: Harker

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Friday that the U.S. central bank wants to make sure its policies are still the best tools for the job as part of an ongoing policy review.

The Fed wants to make sure “we’ve got the right goals in place; that we’re still measuring the right things, and that the tools we use are still the best ones for the job,” Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said in remarks prepared for delivery in Philadelphia.