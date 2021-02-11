Fed's Harker says he does not see inflation roaring past 2%: CNBC

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker told CNBC on Thursday he was not concerned about inflation right now and he does not see it “running out of control.”

"I don't see it roaring past 2% anytime soon so I'm not so worried about that risk right now," Harper said in an interview cnb.cx/3rHLKNG.

Last month he said the Fed was going to keep interest rates low for long as it supports the healing labor market and works to kindle higher inflation, but it will not let inflation get out of control.