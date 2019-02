FILE PHOTO - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a press conference following a two day Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Feb. 27, the committee’s Democratic chairwoman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Powell will discuss monetary policy and the economy, U.S. Representative Maxine Waters said in the statement.