Fed's Dudley eyes September balance sheet move, sees one more rate hike this year

William Dudley, President of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, answers a question, after addressing the Indian businessmen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India in this file photo dated May 11, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley said on Monday that it was not unreasonable to think that the central bank would begin trimming its balance sheet in September and sees another rate hike this year should economic data hold up.

"I don't think the expectations of market participants are unreasonable," Dudley said in an interview with the Associated Press when asked if the expectation of the Fed reducing its bond holdings in September was accurate.

The Fed has repeatedly flagged that it expects to shortly begin winding down its $4.2 trillion portfolio of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, which it bought in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.

The Fed kept its benchmark lending rate in a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent at its most recent meeting in July. It has raised interest rates twice this year as the U.S. economy continues to gather strength.

Dudley also said that he expects another rate rise as long as economic data meets his expectations.

"I would expect — I would be in favor of doing another rate hike later this year," he said.