International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde attends a news conference ahead of inauguration of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told CNBC on Tuesday that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s tightening policy will not be as accelerated as anticipated earlier, adding that the Fed’s patient attitude is positive for growth.

Commenting on the U.S. government shutdown, she said that a prolonged shutdown is “not a good thing”.