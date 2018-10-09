FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 3:16 PM / in 3 hours

U.S. inflation expectations stable over three years: NY Fed survey

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. inflation expectations for both one and three years into the future were unchanged last month, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey that painted a picture of price stability among consumers.

FILE PHOTO: People are reflected in a mirror as they shop in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The September survey found median expectations over both time frames were for 3 percent inflation, identical to the August readings. Expectations have remained largely stable since April, though they have drifted higher since last year.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

