FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Slowing inflation may lead the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in a television interview on Monday.

“The Fed is independent, but they have been themselves talking about coming and lowering their inflation target, which might mean a lower interest rate adjustment on their own timetable,” Kudlow said to Fox Business Network.