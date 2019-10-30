Fed cuts rates, but signals pause in easing cycle

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the third time this year in a move to ensure the U.S. economy weathers a global trade war without slipping into a recession, but signaled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause.

In lowering its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a target range of between 1.50% and 1.75%, the U.S. central bank dropped a previous reference in its policy statement that it “will act as appropriate” to sustain the economic expansion - language that was considered a sign for future rate cuts. It replaced it stating the Fed will “monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook as it assesses the appropriate path” of its target interest rate.

** Fed cuts target interest rate 25 basis points to a range of 1.50-1.75%, as expected

** Fed vote in favor of policy was 8 to 2

** In change to wording, Fed says will continue to monitor incoming information “as it assesses the appropriate path” for the federal funds rate target range

** Fed sets interest on excess reserves rate at 1.55%, maintaining spread from top of fed funds range at 20 bp

STOCKS: U.S. stocks extend slight losses then steadied, with the S&P 500 .SPX last off 0.03%. BONDS: The 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR yield was hardly changed 1.8032% and the 2-year yield US2YT=RR rose to 1.6335%.

FOREX: The dollar index .DXY slightly extended a modest gain and was last up 0.1%

BRETT EWING, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT FIRST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES IN TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA

“It was a quarter-point cut and a dovish message on a forward basis. On Dec 11, they meet again. Our expectation is that without a Phase 1 (U.S.-China trade) deal signed in November, another quarter point would be solidified without a Phase 1 deal. If a Phase 1 deal is signed, they have an opportunity to actually be data dependent or allude to that.”

ROBERT PAVLIK, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER, SLATESTONE WEALTH LLC, NEW YORK

“It’s as was expected. The market’s not doing much right now. It’s trying to assess what the Fed said.”

“It’s left the markets in a bit of a black hole as it doesn’t know what the next move will be. This is a bit of a change from what we’ve been seeing over the past year or two.

This is almost a distant association of what we’d get under a Greenspan Fed, where you don’t know what the heck they’re talking about.”

MICHAEL ARONE, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, BOSTON

“The market certainly was expecting the 25-basis point rate cut, that is what we got. The thing that is interesting is folks seem to be zeroing in on this change from the Fed saying they were going to act as appropriate to now something towards they are going to assess the conditions, perhaps suggesting removing the word ‘act’ means they are less likely to cut rates in the future. I’m not so sure that is the intent here but certainly in the first few minutes folks seem to be zeroing in on that.

“From my perspective, what is interesting is you still had the dissenters to keep rates at the same level, so there seems to be a continued lack of unity about the path forward for interest rates. But the other important signal is that Bullard didn’t dissent meaning that with this cut, at least from his perspective, we are closer to being done with this mid-cycle adjustment.

“The market is assessing that we are closer to the end of Fed rate cuts at this point. The move in 2-year and 10-year yields over the last couple of weeks upwards suggested that bond investors thought the Fed was going to be near the end of this mid-cycle adjustment. The reaction of the markets today and rates suggest investors are concluding, rightly or wrongly, that the Fed is close to being done with their cuts. If you think about the target Fed funds rate is now roughly in line with their preferred measure of inflation, so it would seem to continue to cut rates would be a bit aggressive at this point.”

MICHAEL CHANG, U.S. RATES STRATEGIST, SOCIETE GENERALE, NEW YORK:

“It’s a hawkish cut and that’s what we have been expecting. It think it makes sense given that one of the key reasons why (Fed Chairman) Powell has taken a dovish stance this year has been on the back of tail risks tied to Brexit and the U.S.-China trade war. Seems those tail risks have subsided by a good amount over the last few weeks. And U.S. data looked a little bit okay, although there is some weakness here and there. But as long as the tail risks are not as severe as a few weeks ago, I think this is the appropriate action for now.”

JACK ABLIN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, CRESSET WEALTH ADVISORS, CHICAGO

“The Fed delivered exactly what the market expected, lower rates and a more or less just vague outlook. Stocks have been feasting on continued lower rates. If the market slows down in anticipation of an economic slowdown, will the Fed respond and keep lowering rates? My sense is that they probably will.”

JIM POWERS, DIRECTOR OF INVESTMENT RESEARCH, DELEGATE ADVISORS, CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA

“It’s pretty much what was expected. The more important outcome is they removed the phrase “act as appropriate.” It looks like the market is taking that to mean that there will be a pause in the declining rate path they were on beforehand. That’s what was expected, and that’s generally a good thing.”

“The economy is pretty good and we’re not in favor of lowering rates in a good environment.”