January FOMC minutes: Little risk in pause

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers thought pausing on U.S. interest rate hikes last month posed little risk and plenty of benefit, minutes from their Jan. 29-30 meeting showed, giving them time to assess the effects of a global slowdown and the Fed’s rate hikes to date on U.S. economic momentum.

The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Policy makers agreed on the importance on being flexible on balance sheet normalization and most thought it desirable to announce soon a plan to end the Fed’s asset holdings reduction later this year.

KEY POINTS:

* Fed members noted tightening financial conditions and uncertainties surrounding the evolution of U.S. and foreign government policies

* Participants said softness in core and total inflation a reason for patient approach to policy

* Policymakers favored patient approach to observe effects of past rate hikes

* Members decided not to express a judgment on the balance of risks given the degree of uncertainty around the outlook

* Policymakers ‘agreed’ it was important to be flexible on balance sheet normalization, would be appropriate to adjust if needed

* Almost all participants thought it desirable to announce before too long a plan to stop reducing the Fed’s asset holdings later this year

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: S&P 500 seesaws in tight range near unchanged; gains cut to up 0.1 percent

BONDS: U.S. Treasury yields rose; 2s at 2.4996 pct; 10s at 2.6518

FOREX: The U.S. dollar index rose from a slight loss to a tiny gain

COMMENTS:

KATHY JONES, CHIEF FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, SCHWAB CENTER FOR FINANCIAL RESEARCH, NEW YORK

“I don’t think that it’s really surprising except that the markets are looking for some fairly dovish comment. And what we got in that regard was already conveyed at the press conference: they’re worried about the global slowdown, the tightening in financial conditions, they’re worried about trade and the government shutdown. None of that is a big surprise.

“But they are open to rate hikes down the road and the market has not priced in the potential for rates to go up rather than down from here. I think that might be behind the market reaction.”

RYAN SWEET, HEAD OF MONETARY POLICY RESEARCH, MOODY’S ANALYTICS, WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA

“The most important thing is the discussion about the balance sheet. (Cleveland Fed President Loretta) Mester and Fed Governor Lael) Brainard already suggested that the end of balance sheet normalization could happen later this year. They want to err with on the side with more bank reserves. They don’t know what is the equilibrium amount of excess reserves. But I don’t think the balance sheet normalization should to be blamed on the tightening financial conditions in the fourth quarter. The Fed has got a perfect window to pause. They could let inflation to run higher than their target.

“The overall tone of dovishness is not surprising. It’s pretty clear something has changed. They are near their equilibrium rate level. It’s time they pause. The bar is pretty high for another rate hike. The economy has to be really gangbuster.”

OLIVER PURSCHE, VICE CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, BRUDERMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT, NEW YORK

“There doesn’t seem to be much in there other than an apparent consensus to discuss a plan to slow balance sheet reduction in the March meeting. The general talking points have been centered around a gradual slowdown of continued growth.”

“There’s nothing jarring, and I think the market is reflecting that. Keep in mind, Powell has been very good at telegraphing just about anything and everything. It was all things they’ve said before.

“I was a little bit surprised at how much of a consensus there appeared to be to discussing a plan to slow down the balance sheet reduction, but markets are reacting in a very expected and calm manner because there’s nothing surprising there.”